Virus variant found in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – A Sarpy/Cass Health Department official said on Monday that a Cass County woman in her 60s has tested positive for the California variant of COVID-19.

The department added that it has begun contact tracing after learning of this first case of the B1.429 variant in its health jurisdiction. Doctors say the strain, first detected in California, appears to be more transmissible, but COVID-19 vaccines are still believed to work against the variant.

“The investigation is still in the works,” said Jenny Steventon, the department’s assistant health director.

To date, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been eight cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant and 16 cases of the B1.429 variant identified in Nebraska.

In other statistics provided by the DHHS, there were more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered last week in the state. And so far, more than 624,230 doses have been given to those in Phase 1 priority groups.

Additionally, as of Sunday, 213,151 Nebraskans have completed vaccination, representing 14.4 percent of the state’s population aged 16 years and older.