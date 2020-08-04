Vogler crowned Miss Weeping Water

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – Kelsi Vogler has created many crowning achievements during her career at Weeping Water High School.

She secured a special honor in late July at her high school graduation party.

Vogler earned the title of Miss Weeping Water during a surprise announcement on July 25. She will serve as Miss Weeping Water for the next year and will have a chance to take part in many activities across the area. She said she was thrilled to be able to represent the community in a positive manner.

“I’ve been in Weeping Water my whole life, and I’ve seen a lot of people who I’ve looked up to be Miss Weeping Water,” Vogler said. “I thought I’d give it a shot and see if I could get a chance to be able to give back to my community. I’m super excited because I can hopefully help the community and be a positive representative for them.”

Lindsey Sorensen of Wade Insurance said the selection committee was pleased to see three young women apply for the Miss Weeping Water contest. The coronavirus pandemic changed the timeline this year for both the nomination and selection process, but committee members were able to keep the tradition going this summer. They walked into Vogler’s graduation party and presented her with the 2020 sash and crown.