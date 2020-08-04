Vogler crowned Miss Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – Kelsi Vogler has created many crowning achievements during her career at Weeping Water High School.
She secured a special honor in late July at her high school graduation party.
Vogler earned the title of Miss Weeping Water during a surprise announcement on July 25. She will serve as Miss Weeping Water for the next year and will have a chance to take part in many activities across the area. She said she was thrilled to be able to represent the community in a positive manner.
“I’ve been in Weeping Water my whole life, and I’ve seen a lot of people who I’ve looked up to be Miss Weeping Water,” Vogler said. “I thought I’d give it a shot and see if I could get a chance to be able to give back to my community. I’m super excited because I can hopefully help the community and be a positive representative for them.”
Lindsey Sorensen of Wade Insurance said the selection committee was pleased to see three young women apply for the Miss Weeping Water contest. The coronavirus pandemic changed the timeline this year for both the nomination and selection process, but committee members were able to keep the tradition going this summer. They walked into Vogler’s graduation party and presented her with the 2020 sash and crown.
“This has been a very crazy year and we were not sure we were even going to be able to crown our Miss Weeping Water,” Sorensen said. “But we got it done.”
Vogler’s positive resume made a difference in the selection process. She has earned multiple academic honors and finished her high school career as a member of the Weeping Water Public Schools Silver Honor Roll. She captured Weeping Water Outstanding Achievement Awards for her academic work in the areas of business law and personal finance.
Vogler was involved in volleyball, basketball, track and field and cheerleading at Weeping Water and took part in the all-school musical. She earned the Weeping Water 12-Sport Athlete Award this spring for her dedication to the school’s extracurricular activities.
Vogler has worked as a lifeguard at the city swimming pool and has helped with food drives at Weeping Water United Methodist Church. She is planning to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University this fall and study nursing. She has secured multiple college scholarships for her academic and community achievements.
Vogler said the close-knit nature of Weeping Water has made it a special place to grow up. She said it was an honor to wear the crown of Miss Weeping Water because of those friendships.
“There’s really a family feeling in the community,” Vogler said. “You could fall down on the street and there would be dozens of people who would be there to help you up. People here always have your back no matter what, and that’s what makes it special. I love being from Weeping Water because of that.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!