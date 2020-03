BEAVER LAKE – Beaver Lake is holding a cleanup event this Sat., March 7, and anyone interested in helping should meet at the Lake Ridge Golf Course parking lot at 10:30 a.m.

It’s part of the annual Great American Cleanup, which is sponsored locally by Keep Cass County Beautiful.

The plan is to have the volunteers pick up litter along Murray Road and Rock Bluff Road, said Linda Behrns, director of KCCB.

Her organization will provide the needed supplies, she said.

