Voter turnout in recent primary 10 percent higher than 2018

PLATTSMOUTH – Voter turnout in Cass County in the May 10 primary jumped by 10 percent, compared to a similar primary four years ago, according to the county’s election office.

There were 6,601 ballots cast in this primary, representing 34.8 percent of the total number of county registered voters of 18,967, said Linn Moore, election commissioner.

In the 2018 primary, 24.8 percent of the total number of voters participated, she said. At that time, there were 17,552 registered voters in the county.

In the 2020 primary, 37 percent of county voters participated. That was during a presidential election year, which usually draws a bigger turnout than mid-term primaries, Moore said.

The race for a new sheriff no doubt created much interest in this year’s primary, she said, but the county’s growth also means more people are eligible to vote.

That includes younger people.

“More are getting involved and they need to know what is going on,” she said.

A four-person canvas board last Thursday officially approved the results of the primary two days before, Moore said. There were 72 provisional ballots reviewed and 28 accepted with their votes added to the primary day totals. Votes from Otoe County were added to Conestoga school issues. Moore said.

There were no outcome changes.

The state’s election office must now certify the results, she said.

In the sheriff’s race in the Republican primary, Robert Sorenson, a Plattsmouth police officer, officially received 3,399 votes, while his challenger, Lt. Lawrence Burke of the sheriff’s department, received 886 votes.

There were no Democrats running for the sheriff’s position.

In the Republican race for the District 2 seat on the county’s Board of Commissioners, businessman and first-time candidate Taylor Boyle officially ended up with 445 votes, with longtime political veteran Ron Nolte finishing second with 301 votes and Ed Utterback with 119.

Boyle moves on to the November general election when he’ll face Jennifer Sommer, a Democrat, who is currently serving in that seat. She had no Democratic challengers and therefore was not on the Democratic primary ballot.

Sommer was chosen by a three-member county committee in early January to replace the retiring Janet McCartney.

On the board seat that covers the western portion of the county, Alexander Degarmo with 450 votes defeated incumbent Jim Peterson who finished with 431 votes.

On the race for Congress in the Republican primary, Mike Flood, a state senator, easily won with 2,849 county votes, while fellow state senator Patty Pansing Brooks, with 1,007 votes, had no trouble in the Democratic primary.

For governor, businessman Charles Herbster won among Republican voters in the county with 1,564 votes. His two biggest challengers were Brett Lindstrom, finishing with 1,288 votes, and Jim Pillen with 1,159.

In the Democratic primary for governor, Carol Blood, a state senator, easily won with an official tally of 1,019 votes.

For the state Legislature seat that covers Cass County, incumbent Rob Clements finished with 3,342 votes with Sarah Slattery finishing in second place with 1,577 votes.

That was a nonpartisan race.

In the race for three seats on the Conestoga School Board, Tracey Priefert finished first with 668 votes, followed by Greg Page, 626 votes; Seth Ahrens, 547 votes; Dawnelle Martin, 519 votes; Anthony Schlichtemeier, 448 votes; and David Duzik, 399 votes.

These six candidates will now move on to the November general election with the top three winners at that time filling those seats.

Jon Burggraff, 285 votes; and Shane Lorence, 217 votes, finished out of the running in that race.

Meanwhile, a majority of voters rejected a bond issue for Conestoga Public Schools. The final tally was 767 votes against the bond with 753 votes in favor.

“We’ll do an audit on that one because it’s so close,” Moore said.

That audit wasn’t yet done as of Monday, she said.

