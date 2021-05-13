Voters cast ballots in Conestoga bond election

There would also have been many projects at Conestoga Junior/Senior High School. The district would have made additions and renovations to 14 classrooms and four special-education classrooms. There would have been additional restrooms and the main office would have been relocated in the building with a secure front entrance.

The district would have built a new gym on one corner of the building. The new area would have included additional locker rooms and a lobby for concessions.

The proposal included additional classrooms for fine arts, renovated classrooms for career and technical education and an expansion of the cafeteria and commons area. There would also have been new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems at the junior/senior high school.

The school district hired the architecture/engineering firm DLR Group in August 2020. School board members spent the next four months gathering input from teachers, staff members, administrators and members of a building committee. They hired the construction management firm Boyd Jones Construction in December 2020 and began holding community meetings in January.

Conestoga officials will have to wait at least six months before they can present another bond proposal to voters.

