Voters cast ballots in Conestoga bond election

CONESTOGA – Conestoga Public Schools community members vetoed a bond issue proposal by a slim margin on Tuesday.
Cass County Election Office released unofficial results about the bond issue on Wednesday morning. A total of 851 people voted for the bond proposal (48.43 percent) and 906 voted against it (51.57 percent).
There are 3,150 registered voters in Conestoga’s district. The total number of votes cast was 1,757, which resulted in a voter turnout rate of 55.78 percent.
There was a substantial increase in voter turnout from Conestoga’s first bond issue of $15 million in May 2020. A total of 1,267 people cast ballots in that election. There were 640 people who voted against the first bond (50.51 percent) and 627 who voted for it (49.49 percent).
Conestoga school officials presented a bond proposal to voters this spring for $33,610,000. The district would have used the money to build classrooms and facilities at both the elementary school in Murray and the junior/senior high school on Highway 1.
Conestoga officials would have used part of the money to make additions and renovations to 14 classrooms at Conestoga Elementary School. There would have been an expanded cafeteria, security enhancements, additional restrooms, a new music classroom, four classrooms for special education and a renovated daycare facility at the elementary campus.
There would also have been many projects at Conestoga Junior/Senior High School. The district would have made additions and renovations to 14 classrooms and four special-education classrooms. There would have been additional restrooms and the main office would have been relocated in the building with a secure front entrance.
The district would have built a new gym on one corner of the building. The new area would have included additional locker rooms and a lobby for concessions.
The proposal included additional classrooms for fine arts, renovated classrooms for career and technical education and an expansion of the cafeteria and commons area. There would also have been new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems at the junior/senior high school.
The school district hired the architecture/engineering firm DLR Group in August 2020. School board members spent the next four months gathering input from teachers, staff members, administrators and members of a building committee. They hired the construction management firm Boyd Jones Construction in December 2020 and began holding community meetings in January.
Conestoga officials will have to wait at least six months before they can present another bond proposal to voters.