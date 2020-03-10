Voters to consider Conestoga school bond

CONESTOGA – Conestoga Public Schools patrons will have an opportunity to consider a school bond proposal from the Conestoga Board of Education later this spring.

Conestoga Superintendent Dr. Beth Johnsen announced this week that board members had approved a proposal for a school bond worth $15,230,000. If voters approve the resolution, the school district would repay the bond loan over a 20-year timespan.

Johnsen said a Conestoga building project committee provided information to the full school board at a special meeting Feb. 26. The committee included several board members, community members, school district staff, architects and construction advisors.

The committee recommended a bond proposal that included construction of new classrooms, renovations of existing classrooms, security updates in existing buildings, a new junior-senior high school gym and locker rooms, new restrooms and necessary furniture and materials for the buildings.

“The Junior-Senior High School building is 40 years old and the elementary building is 20 years old,” Johnsen said. “Within both buildings, many of the educational and support programs share spaces, hallways and classrooms.”

