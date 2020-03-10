Voters to consider Conestoga school bond

CONESTOGA – Conestoga Public Schools patrons will have an opportunity to consider a school bond proposal from the Conestoga Board of Education later this spring.
Conestoga Superintendent Dr. Beth Johnsen announced this week that board members had approved a proposal for a school bond worth $15,230,000. If voters approve the resolution, the school district would repay the bond loan over a 20-year timespan.
Johnsen said a Conestoga building project committee provided information to the full school board at a special meeting Feb. 26. The committee included several board members, community members, school district staff, architects and construction advisors.
The committee recommended a bond proposal that included construction of new classrooms, renovations of existing classrooms, security updates in existing buildings, a new junior-senior high school gym and locker rooms, new restrooms and necessary furniture and materials for the buildings.
“The Junior-Senior High School building is 40 years old and the elementary building is 20 years old,” Johnsen said. “Within both buildings, many of the educational and support programs share spaces, hallways and classrooms.”
The list of proposed projects at the elementary school in Murray includes additional classrooms for both general and special education. The special education classrooms would include space for occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech-language pathology and psychology services. There would also be preschool rooms, daycare rooms, restrooms and new playground items.
The junior-senior high school proposal includes new and renovated classrooms for science, language arts, foreign languages, agriculture, media production, career technologies and computer literacy.
The bond issue would also provide funds for construction of a new gym, locker rooms, restrooms and concession stand at the high school. There would also be a new room for weightlifting, new practice space for fine arts programs and a room for staff training sessions and meetings.
Johnsen said new security entrances would be part of the bond proposal. These would follow a design that would require visitors to enter directly through the main office in order to access the rest of the building.
Johnsen said members of the building project committee would soon be announcing multiple meeting dates for Conestoga patrons to view details of the bond proposals. The meetings would cover current schematic drawings at both sites, proposed levies and potential construction schedules if the bond passes.
Conestoga patrons will be able to vote on the bond proposal during the May 12 statewide primary election.