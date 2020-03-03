Vulgar graffiti found on park wall

PLATTSMOUTH – Vandals have desecrated an attractive wall of cement blocks on a walking trail in Plattsmouth’s Rhylander Park, and police and city officials are seeking the public’s help in finding those responsible.

The wall, located on a trail in a wooded area behind the park’s ball fields, is almost completely covered over with vulgar words and drawings that were applied by spray paint, possibly within the last week.

It has brought forth words of disgust and frustration from both the public and city officials.

“It’s filthy and inappropriate,” said City Councilman Morgan Muller at Monday evening’s council meeting.

Muller, who lives near the park, said he looked into the matter after being notified by park users.

“It doesn’t enhance our community,” he said.

Muller believes the vandalism may have occurred last Thursday or Friday.

“It doesn’t need to be there,” he said. “It’s not appropriate.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Sonja Endorf, who also lives nearby, said the wall looked so beautiful before this happened.

“Now it looks awful,” she said. “I was shocked to see this.”