Wacky weather - from 40 below to 40 above

PLATTSMOUTH – Pleasant weather should ring in the new year – a far cry from what local folks went through last week.

Temperatures in the 40s are predicted this weekend, a relief for Cass County residents who had to deal with a pre-Christmas winter storm that brought dangerous wind chills.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, the brunt of that cold air to hit the area occurred last Thursday, Dec. 22.

At the Plattsmouth Municipal Airport, where the NWS gets most of its local stats, a wind chill of 40 degrees below zero was recorded at 7 a.m.

The actual temperature at that time was minus 12 degrees with a wind speed of 24 mph, said Paul Fajman, meteorologist.

It was cold throughout that day with the warmest wind chill being minus 30 degrees around 5 p.m., he said. The actual temperature climbed to only 8 degrees below zero, though a recording of minus 7 occurred at the airport at 11:30 p.m., Fajman said.

Wind speeds peaked at 35 mph multiple times on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and the following day, he said, though a residential weather station recorded winds at 39 mph at 4 a.m. on that Thursday.

The cold was the main concern, not so much the snow, Fajman said.

Despite a forecast of up to 3 inches of snow from the storm, only an inch was recorded at the local airport, he said.

“Most of the snow fell on that Wednesday evening,” Fajman said.

Only about an inch-and-a-half fell in the immediate Omaha area, he added.

There were only a few incidents from the storm that required responses by Plattsmouth fire/rescue crews, according to Mike Wilson, fire chief.

One of them was a vehicle fire in the 900 block of Webster Boulevard last Thursday shortly after 11:10 a.m.

A fire truck and a tanker operated for about 30 minutes in sub-zero temperatures, according to Wilson.

A tire caught fire from spinning while being stuck, Wilson said.

Meanwhile, last Friday, a female caller advised that she was flagged down by a man saying his house trailer was on fire, according to reports listed by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on North Ninth Street shortly after 3 p.m.

Plattsmouth fire/rescue crews were paged, along with Murray crews for mutual aid. The caller said the man had burns to his hair and skin. Plattsmouth street crews had to respond to treat the immediate street area due to water running down the roadway. The trailer was destroyed with the state’s fire marshal office investigating, the sheriff’s department said.

The bitter cold caused several water mains to break in town, Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said.

“They all got fixed,” he said.

Lambert praised the effort by the city street and water crews during the harsh conditions.

“We’re so fortunate to have the dedicated staff that we have.”

Elsewhere in the county, fire crews at around 4:35 a.m. last Thursday responded to a house fire in the 15000 block of McKelvie Road.

According to the sheriff’s department, a caller reported his residence was fully engulfed in flames. The male caller said he was the only person in the house and was safely outside. Weeping Water crews and county emergency medics initially responded with other agencies contacted later for mutual aid.

Statewide, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during that storm.

Troopers performed 306 motorist assists last Thursday, in addition to 211 the day before. In many cases, troopers had to use their patrol vehicles to transport stranded motorists out of the cold to safety.

Most of those situations occurred along Interstate 80 and other highly traveled roadways, the patrol said.

One rescue occurred last Thursday evening in rural Dawes County, when NSP dispatchers received a report of two motorists stranded on a county road near the South Dakota border.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach the motorists using track vehicles and plows, members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Search and Rescue unit were able to reach the stranded motorists and transport them to safety using snowmobiles.

According to Fajman, the Plattsmouth area should see temperatures in the mid-40s Thursday through Saturday, and around 40 the following two days.