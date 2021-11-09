Wahlburgers coming to Plattsmouth's Hy-Vee

PLATTSMOUTH – A new restaurant is coming to Plattsmouth.

Wahlburgers, a casual, family-friendly restaurant that specializes in hamburgers, is set to open next month inside the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Food Store, said store manager Jeremy Pitt.

It will be located where Hy-Vee’s Market Grille is currently located, he said.

“We plan to start construction at the end of November and hope to open in mid-December,” Pitt said.

Hy-Vee has partnered with Wahlburgers for many years, he said.

“We hold the exclusive franchise rights,” Pitt said. “We are incorporating them in our stores.”

Wahlburgers is particularly well known for its ice cream shakes, appetizers, and, of course, its hamburgers, he said.

The seating will be the same with patrons ordering when they come in, Pitt said.

There will even be a Wahlburgers clothing line available, he added.

Recently, a Wahlburgers opened at the Hy-Vee store in Papillion, Pitt said.

“It’s been well received.”

