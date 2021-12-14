Wahlburgers now open at Plattsmouth Hy-Vee

PLATTSMOUTH – Those who love food, especially hamburgers, are in for a treat.

Wahlburgers is now open at the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Food Store featuring various dishes with the specialty being…well, hamburgers.

“It’s very good,” said Melissa Roth, food service director. “It’s juicy without being greasy.”

Keith Blinston, Wahlburgers lead employee, added, “It’s 100 percent Angus beef, the best.”

Wahlburgers, which opened on Tuesday, features a burger lineup including the Super Melt, Fiesta Burger, the Double Decker, BBQ Bacon, the Thanksgiving Turkey Burger, and the plant-based Impossible Burger to name just a few.

For those who want a change of taste, Wahlburgers also has chicken and fish sandwiches and sloppy Joes.

All are served with a classic side choice of French fries, onion rings, tater tots or sweet potato tots, or signature sides like chili, mac n’ cheese, Caesar salad or other options for only $1.29 more.

Salads and wahlbowls include Caesar salad, corn chicken salad, burger wahlbowl, chicken wahlbowl and BBQ bacon wahlbowl.

For starters, Wahlburgers offers chicken egg rolls, cheese curds, fried pickles, burger nachos, wings and more.

Gluten-free buns and bread are available as are kids’ meals.

There is also a wide variety of shakes and pop, plus beer and cocktails.

Diners will place their orders at the counter outside the main entrance with the staff bringing the food to their tables. Diners will also get their beverages at the pop station or at the bar.

The hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week with Happy Hour specials Mondays through Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m.

Wahlburgers is located in the former Market Grille restaurant, which is still there serving its own full service breakfast menu from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Wahlburgers is a national casual dining burger restaurant and bar chain founded in 2011 and owned by chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, actors Donnie Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlburgers even has a line of clothing that’s available outside the entrance.

Take-out orders are available, also.

“Our customers are excited and our employees are excited,” said Megan Yeager, store manager.

Yeager added that Hy-Vee will hold a special Christmas party for kids this Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon with Santa, plus crafts and cookie decorations.

