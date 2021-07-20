Walk through history this weekend

PLATTSMOUTH – There could be a good crowd learning more about their history at a special event this weekend.

“We have a lot of interest in it,” said Margo Prentiss, curator for the Cass County Historical Society Museum.

She was referring to “A Walk Through History” this Saturday and Sunday at the Rock Hill Windmill Events Center, a few miles yonder from Plattsmouth.

The event is sponsored by the center and the historical society with the appearance of historical re-enactors paid for by Humanities Nebraska.

The lineup of re-enactors kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday with Darrell Draper portraying George Drouillard, a hunter, interpreter and sign talker for the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

At 1 p.m., Bill Hayes will speak about George Shannon, the youngest member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

At 2:30 p.m., the topic will be “Audacious, Nebraska Saga” in which descendants of DeWitty, Nebraska’s largest and longest lasting African-American settlement, will re-enact the stories of their ancestors.

At 4 p.m., Draper will again speak about Drouillard.