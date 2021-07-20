 Skip to main content
Walk through history this weekend
Local history re-enactor Darrell Draper will portray George Drouillard and Peter Sarpy at the Walk Through History event this weekend at the Rock Hill Windmill Event Center.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – There could be a good crowd learning more about their history at a special event this weekend.

“We have a lot of interest in it,” said Margo Prentiss, curator for the Cass County Historical Society Museum.

She was referring to “A Walk Through History” this Saturday and Sunday at the Rock Hill Windmill Events Center, a few miles yonder from Plattsmouth.

The event is sponsored by the center and the historical society with the appearance of historical re-enactors paid for by Humanities Nebraska.

The lineup of re-enactors kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday with Darrell Draper portraying George Drouillard, a hunter, interpreter and sign talker for the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

At 1 p.m., Bill Hayes will speak about George Shannon, the youngest member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

At 2:30 p.m., the topic will be “Audacious, Nebraska Saga” in which descendants of DeWitty, Nebraska’s largest and longest lasting African-American settlement, will re-enact the stories of their ancestors.

At 4 p.m., Draper will again speak about Drouillard.

The following day at 1 p.m., Draper will re-enact the history of Nebraska as told by pioneer Peter Sarpy.

The event is free to the public.

The center is located at 5910 Ranch Road.

“You go eight miles west on Highway 66 to 60th Street, then turn north and go about two miles,” said Butch Bouvier, an event organizer.

