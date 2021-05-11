Walking bridge attached to expressway proposed

PLATTSMOUTH – The public is now invited to comment on a proposed pedestrian bridge to be attached to the east side of the northbound bridge of U.S. Highway 34/75 over the Platte River that separates Sarpy and Cass counties.
Meanwhile, repair work continues toward completion on a Sarpy County trail that connects with the Lied Pedestrian Bridge over the Platte River near South Bend in Cass County.
The proposed Hwy. 34/75 pedestrian bridge would not be a free-standing bridge, but instead attached to the east side of the current bridge carrying northbound traffic across the Platte, said Eric Williams, a natural resources planner for the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.
It would only be used for pedestrian purposes, such as walking, jogging or bicycle riding, Williams said.
It would be 12 feet in width, similar to the Lied bridge, he added.
It would connect with Allied Road in Sarpy County to the north and with Beach Road in Cass County to the south.
A public comment period began on Wednesday and will go on until early June, he said.
“We hope to finalize plans this fall, then the bidding process and hopefully start construction next spring,” Williams said.
For more information and for commenting, go to papionrd.org/platteriverbridgetrail.
Meanwhile to the west, repairs are continuing on the Mopac Trail on the Sarpy County side that was damaged during the 2019 flood, Williams said.
The damaged section covers about a fourth of a mile from Nebraska Highway 31 to the Platte River, he said.
It’s hoped that repairs can be completed around the July 4 holiday, he added.
Once completed, people will again be able to walk on the Lied Pedestrian Bridge across the river from one county into the next, Williams said.
Actually, people can now walk on the bridge across the river from the Cass County side, but they would have to turn back once they approach the Sarpy side, he said.
“The bridge is open from the south and you can go out onto the bridge from the Cass County side,” Williams said.
Repairs to the Lied bridge, also damaged during the 2019 flood, have been completed, he said.
These repairs included removal of flood debris, repairing a bridge railing and deck, and repairing cone ice breakers, Williams said.
“There was no damage to the trail on the Cass County side,” he said.