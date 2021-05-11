Walking bridge attached to expressway proposed

Meanwhile to the west, repairs are continuing on the Mopac Trail on the Sarpy County side that was damaged during the 2019 flood, Williams said.

The damaged section covers about a fourth of a mile from Nebraska Highway 31 to the Platte River, he said.

It’s hoped that repairs can be completed around the July 4 holiday, he added.

Once completed, people will again be able to walk on the Lied Pedestrian Bridge across the river from one county into the next, Williams said.

Actually, people can now walk on the bridge across the river from the Cass County side, but they would have to turn back once they approach the Sarpy side, he said.

“The bridge is open from the south and you can go out onto the bridge from the Cass County side,” Williams said.

Repairs to the Lied bridge, also damaged during the 2019 flood, have been completed, he said.

These repairs included removal of flood debris, repairing a bridge railing and deck, and repairing cone ice breakers, Williams said.

“There was no damage to the trail on the Cass County side,” he said.

