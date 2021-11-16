Warm winter clothing drive starts again at Gregg Young

PLATTSMOUTH – A local business is once again asking the public to donate warm winter clothing for those in need.

Gregg Young Automotive on Monday launched its annual Truckload of Warmth clothing drive after having to postpone it last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s back again and we’re pleased to do it,” said Paul Lambert, head of business development.

The public is asked to bring in coats, hats and mittens that are clean and in good condition to the company’s Chevrolet showroom, 302 Fulton Ave., to help fill the bed of its bright red pickup. Sizes for men, women, teens and children will be accepted.

“All of it will be distributed locally,” Lambert said.

What’s more, with each donation, people will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a 55-inch television provided by Gregg Young.

The drive will go on through Jan. 31 of next year, though Lambert requested people consider donating sooner than later so that they’ll have clothing available should immediate needs arrive.

“The community has been so generous and I hope they will be again this year,” Lambert said.

