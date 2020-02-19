Warrant leads to arrest of two people in Plattsmouth home

PLATTSMOUTH – A search warrant to a Plattsmouth house on Wednesday led to the arrest of two people and the removal of a small child to protective custody.

According to Capt. Ryan Crick of the Plattsmouth Police Department, detectives and officers from that department, with assistance from investigators from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, served a warrant at 10 a.m. at the home at 920 Third Ave.

Police found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia throughout the home, Crick said.

Brydget Bird, 22, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and 34-year-old Jonathan Kush was arrested for violating a protection order Bird had against him.

Both are currently lodged at the Cass County Jail, Crick said.

A 3-year-old child living in the home was removed and placed into custody of Child Protective Services.

