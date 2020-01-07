PLATTSMOUTH – Besides repairs for bringing the Plattsmouth wastewater plant back in operation, there’s also the concern another flood catastrophe could happen in the future.
To that end, the Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved the purchase and installation of a barrier around the plant.
“This is pre-emptive,” said Steve Perry, a consulting engineer.
The plan is to install one-ton bags of sand around the plant, leaving space for access to and from. One bag would be on top of another reaching a height of about eight feet, according to Perry.
He estimated about 1,000 bags would be needed. The cost for the materials would be in the range of $160,000 to $180,000, Perry said.
City employees would do the work, he added.
Materials could be shipped here this week, Perry said.
In other action, the council approved the appointments or reappointments of people to various city boards.
This included the reappointments, from the mayor’s recommendation, of the following members of the Plattsmouth Planning Commission: Jeff Kindig, Rich McKinley, DeWayne Prince, Robert Rice, Heather Herlick, Mike Bowman, Mary Harding, Angie Minahan and Michael Vaughn.
The council approved the appointments, also based on Lambert’s recommendation, of Gary Hellwig and Ransom Cole to the Plattsmouth Airport Authority to fill vacancies.
The council also approved the appointment of Anna Ostrand to the Plattsmouth Emergency Medical Services Department.
At the end of the meeting, the council held a moment of silence in memory of Doug Duey, a longtime businessman and community volunteer who died recently.
“He’ll be sorely missed,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “He always found a way to help people.”
City Administrator Erv Portis added, “He knew everybody in the community and he was always involved in the community. He’ll be hard to replace.”