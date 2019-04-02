PLATTSMOUTH – With Plattsmouth’s Water Emergency Order restricting daily water usage in effect for the next six months or so, efforts are being made for easy recycling of plastic water bottles.
That was an issue brought up at Tuesday’s Cass County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Linda Behrns, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful, said two trailers to collect these bottles are available to be placed somewhere in Plattsmouth.
What’s needed, though, are people willing to haul away those trailers, when full, to a collection center in Omaha, Behrns said.
“I’m trying to get volunteers,” she said.
Meanwhile, the board indicated it would pay the cost of hauling the recyclables to that Omaha location, similar to what it does in other county recycling efforts.
“We need to help these people,” Chairman Dan Henry said.