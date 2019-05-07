PLATTSMOUTH – There’s good news for area swimmers.
The water for Plattsmouth’s Twin Rivers Outdoor Park has arrived.
“The filling of the pool has started,” City Administrator Erv Portis said at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.
Two large trucks from the local firm of Liquid Trucking Co. were stationed on the street above the water park on Tuesday with the water being flowed down to the pool in pipes offered by Kerns Excavating Co. of Plattsmouth.
After the city announced several weeks ago it would not fill the outdoor pool in its own efforts to conserve water from this year’s historic flooding, local businessman Roger Schmidt came forth stating he would be willing to use his trucks to bring in water from a county irrigation well to fill the 270,000-gallon pool and keep it filled during the summer. Schmidt is founder of Liquid Trucking Companies.
The irrigation well is privately owned by Fast Grass.
Water samples from the well turned out favorable for swimming, though the city will treat the water as it has always done with city water to meet state standards, Lambert said.
He praised all those who have made it possible for outdoor swimming this year. This includes the offer by Kerns for use of its necessary pipes since the big tanker trucks could damage the pool’s adjacent parking lot, he said.
“People are coming together so that the kids have a place for recreation this summer,” Lambert said.
The goal is to have the pool ready by June 1, he added.
Also at Monday’s meeting, it was announced that a three-member council committee has been reviewing current city policies on cemetery decorations.
This committee, led by Jeanie Brookhouser, came about following concerns by residents on recent removal by cemetery decorations by city workers at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Current rules will be followed and decorations like flowers found to be wilted or faded will be removed in accordance with those rules, Brookhouser said.
All removed items will be retained throughout the summer and nothing will be disposed, she added.
On the official agenda, the county approved the payment for emergency recovery and protection services by Building Crafts, Inc. at the wastewater plant in the amount of $212,612.
It also approved the payment for the engineering services by Olmsted and Perry Consulting Engineers for that work in the amount of $35,557.