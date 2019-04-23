PLATTSMOUTH – There may be swimming this summer at Twin Rivers Water Park after all.
At Monday’s Plattsmouth City Council meeting, City Administrator Erv Portis said he has had discussions with local businessman Roger Schmidt about his firm trucking water in to not only fill the 270,000-gallon pool, but to keep it filled on a daily basis.
Schmidt is founder of Liquid Trucking Companies.
Several weeks ago, the city announced that in its own efforts to conserve water following this year’s flooding, it would not fill the outdoor pool.
According to Portis on Monday evening, Schmidt would offer to use dozens of trucks to bring water to the pool, then have a truck there daily to keep it full, and all at no cost to the city.
“He (Schmidt) has found a water source,” Portis said.
The source, according to Mayor Paul Lambert, is an irrigation well in the county, privately owned by Fast Grass.
However, to ensure the water meets the quality standards set by the state, samples were sent to testing lab. Late Tuesday, Lambert said bacteria was found in the samples, but that it may have come from a contaminated container, not the water itself.
Another test has been scheduled with those results back in a few days, he said.
If the pool can open this summer, the city’s only costs would be to hire lifeguards, regular maintenance, and maybe some different chemicals to treat this water, Lambert said.
With the help of this donated water, the city’s revenue loss for operating the pool would be only about $11,000, compared to a $30,000 loss in a normal year, according to Portis.
While it’s still not a done deal that the pool will open, Lambert said he’s “hopeful” it can be.
He also stressed that this is not city or Cass County water, but privately-owned water.
Lambert also praised Schmidt for his fine gesture.
“Roger has long been community oriented and he continues that with this gesture.”