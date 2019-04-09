PLATTSMOUTH – The road to the city’s water treatment plant as of this week remains unpassable for regular vehicles following the recent historic floods, according to a city official.
“It appears to be high water for weeks to come, if not months,” said City Administrator Erv Portis.
Efforts to bring in vehicles capable of driving through high waters are being discussed, he added.
Meanwhile, workers from Building Crafts, Inc., a consulting engineering firm experienced in wastewater treatment plants out of Red Oak, Iowa, are currently cleaning the city’s wastewater plant and identifying and prioritizing necessary repairs, Portis said.
The digester building, used to break down organic waste, at that plant appears to be the most heavily damaged part, he added.
“It could take weeks on what they are doing,” Portis said.
To have the water plant operational again in six months is still a goal, he added.
Portis also praised efforts by the residents to conserve water usage.
“People are doing a good job,” he said. “They should be applauded.”