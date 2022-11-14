Watson named chief deputy in sheriff's office

PLATTSMOUTH – Newly-elected Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson has announced that Matt Watson will be his new chief deputy.

Sorenson, a longtime Plattsmouth police officer, ran unopposed in the county sheriff’s race in the Nov. 8 general election.

He will take office as sheriff in January.

“Matt Watson has a long record of selfless service to Cass County,” Sorenson said. “He has nearly 22 years of law enforcement, all in Cass County. He was originally hired by the Cass County Sheriff's Office in 2001.”

Watson was assigned to be an investigator in 2004 and was then promoted to sergeant of the Investigations Division, Sorenson said. Watson also spent seven years as a task force officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration, and 12 years as a task force officer for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, specializing in long-term and high-profile investigations.

Watson was an instrumental leader in the efforts to eradicate clandestine methamphetamine laboratories that had plagued Cass County, Sorenson said.

Watson left the Cass County Sheriff's Office to join the Plattsmouth Police Department in 2014 as a detective.

“Watson is an especially well-rounded law enforcement officer who has established himself as an experienced leader,” Sorenson said.

Watson is also a team member of Cass County’s first Adult Drug Court. This team works to break the cycle of addiction and help eliminate re-entry into the criminal justice system.

Watson has a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

“He is a dedicated family man and has been a Cass County resident throughout his law enforcement career,” Sorenson said.

Watson is an active member of the community and has coached numerous sports. He is also an active member of One Life Church.

He enjoys donating time to numerous local causes, including the recent Cpl. Daegan Page Memorial Golf Tournament, Sorenson said.

Watson has also organized community concerns relating to the U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 1 intersection proposed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“Matt Watson is a proven problem solver,” Sorenson said. “His unique experience, extensive training, dedication and leadership will help ensure the future of Cass County law enforcement meets and exceeds the expectations of our community and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office employees.”