Watson wins state FFA title for Cougars

Taylor said Watson earned her championship because she copied her successful strategies for other activities into her FFA playbook.

“Lindee is passionate, dedicated and hardworking,” Taylor said. “Something that sets Lindee apart from other students is that she pursues excellence in all aspects of her academic and extracurricular involvements. Lindee spent extra time outside of school and practices to prepare for the competition.”

Watson said participating in so many activities at Conestoga has helped her in a number of ways. Her busy schedule has given her the ability to solve problems, become confident with public speaking and develop valuable leadership skills.

“Many people have asked me if I thought I was spreading myself too thin, and I feel this is proof that I was doing the exact opposite,” Watson said. “I have attempted to involve myself in almost all the activities I possibly can at Conestoga, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“Participating in other activities has taught me so much about leadership and perseverance. There were times when the team and I weren’t finding success, but we used it to push each other, and we got better. My time on the speech team has especially pushed me to succeed.