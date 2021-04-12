Watson wins state FFA title for Cougars

CONESTOGA – Lindee Watson has used her speaking talents to create many winning conversations in her Conestoga High School activities.
She relied on those powers of persuasion to pocket one of the biggest honors of her CHS career this past week.
Watson earned a state championship in the agricultural sales contest at the Nebraska State FFA Convention on Thursday night. State FFA officials announced March 31 that the Conestoga junior had finished in the top three spots in the 132-student competition. Family and friends then gathered with her April 8 to watch the announcement of the state championship results.
Watson said winning a state title has been an unforgettable and rewarding experience. She said she was happy to be able to represent the school district in a positive way at the state convention.
“The most overwhelming emotion that I can describe is just pride itself,” Watson said. “I feel so much pride for myself, my school and my chapter.”
Conestoga FFA Advisor Kaitlin Taylor said Watson could feel good about her accomplishment. She competed against students from schools of all sizes during the state contest.
“I am extremely proud of Lindee for winning the ag sales contest as the top individual in the state of Nebraska!” Taylor said. “This is an incredible honor as she competed against over 120 individuals who qualified for the state competition.”
Watson finished the individual ag sales contest with a first-place total of 177 points. She produced 141 points in the sales activity portion of the event and 36 points on the written exam.
Watson edged Gavin Anderson of Hyannis and Kiarra Fennell of Exeter-Milligan-Friend for the top honor. Anderson finished with 176 points and Fennell collected 174 points. Kirby Linhart of York (173), Eli Riedel of Kearney High (172.10), Lily Krajewski of Waverly (172.00) and Zackery Holloway of Broken Bow (170) also reached the 170-point plateau.
Students in the ag sales contest compete on both team and individual levels at the state meet. The goal is to showcase an understanding of the professional sales process and demonstrate their knowledge about a pre-determined product.
All competitors must take a written exam that contains questions about professional sales and marketing concepts. The team contest requires students to prepare a group sales presentation about a product. Watson, Jennifer Sedlacek, Evan Svanda and Grant Nickels finished ninth in the state in the team competition.
All students also take part in an individual contest. They must directly sell the product to a judge who is posing as a potential customer. They have to establish a friendly rapport with the customer, provide detailed product information to them and answer any questions they may have.
Watson and other FFA students had to sell a pair of precision agriculture drones for this year’s contest. They researched information about the DJI Phantom 4 Pro Drone and DJI Agras MG-1 Agriculture Spraying Drone prior to the event. The first drone cost $1,798 and could be used for surveying fields, checking irrigation units or watching livestock. The second remote-controlled device cost $6,495 and could be used for applying liquid pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides in difficult terrain.
Watson gained initial information from a product sheet that state officials provided to each student. She and her teammates also dove deeper into the details of each drone on the company’s website. She said this extra layer of information made a big difference when it came time to sell the devices to the state judge.
“I had stayed up late memorizing the pros and cons of each of the products, as well as the little details,” Watson said. “Focusing in and knowing all the details helped me refrain from hesitation when asked questions about the product. My judge at the state competition happened to be a drone pilot, so I was very thankful that I had taken the time to learn the ins and outs of the drones themselves. It really paid off.”
Watson has used that same type of work ethic to excel in many other areas at Conestoga. She takes part in speech, one-act play, volleyball, basketball, soccer, FFA, mock trial, National Honor Society, Breakfast Club and Student Council. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has penciled her name on multiple CHS Honor Roll lists.
Taylor said Watson earned her championship because she copied her successful strategies for other activities into her FFA playbook.
“Lindee is passionate, dedicated and hardworking,” Taylor said. “Something that sets Lindee apart from other students is that she pursues excellence in all aspects of her academic and extracurricular involvements. Lindee spent extra time outside of school and practices to prepare for the competition.”
Watson said participating in so many activities at Conestoga has helped her in a number of ways. Her busy schedule has given her the ability to solve problems, become confident with public speaking and develop valuable leadership skills.
“Many people have asked me if I thought I was spreading myself too thin, and I feel this is proof that I was doing the exact opposite,” Watson said. “I have attempted to involve myself in almost all the activities I possibly can at Conestoga, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
“Participating in other activities has taught me so much about leadership and perseverance. There were times when the team and I weren’t finding success, but we used it to push each other, and we got better. My time on the speech team has especially pushed me to succeed.
“I definitely feel that my best advice to anyone is to try everything you possibly can! I wouldn’t be here today if I hadn’t had that mindset.”
Watson said the state championship is even more meaningful because of the way her sophomore season finished. The coronavirus pandemic forced Nebraska FFA officials to cancel all state events that were scheduled for 2020, which left students unable to showcase their ag sales products last year.
Instead of dwelling on the setback, Watson decided to sharpen her speaking skills in preparation for this year’s contest. That decision helped her enjoy state championship conversations with family and friends this past week.
“I’m so pleased to have had this opportunity, especially how last year ended,” Watson said. “I had been the district champion last year as well and was set to compete at state, but I never had the opportunity, so even more now, I feel so entirely blessed and proud!”