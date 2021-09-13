 Skip to main content
Wayward bird causes large power outage on Monday
PLATTSMOUTH – A large portion of Plattsmouth was in the dark around noon on Monday because of a power outage.

A bird got into some equipment and somehow caused the outage, a spokesman for the Nebraska Public Power District said.

The exact impact of the bird on the equipment wasn’t immediately known.

“A large chunk of the town was impacted,” said Grant Otten, media relations specialist.

The outage began at 11:32 a.m. with power restored to all by 12:17 p.m., he said.

Altogether, 2,026 residential and commercial customers of NPPD were impacted, Otten said, including businesses in the downtown section.

Crews made sure equipment at the source of the problem was working properly again before power was restored, Otten said.

