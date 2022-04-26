Weather doesn't hold back recycling event

WEEPING WATER – The weather wasn’t perfect, but there were still those who took advantage of last Saturday’s Electronic and Metal Collection event in Weeping Water, the organizer said.

“We were very busy in the morning,” said Dana Stahl, director of Keep Cass County Beautiful, which sponsored the event. “It was very windy and we didn’t have as good turnout as last year, but we still had several people.”

The specific total on how much was collected won’t be known for a week or so, she said.

Meanwhile, this Saturday, April 30, a household hazardous waste collection event will take place on the grounds of the county’s Roads Department shop on Nebraska Highway 50, just south of Nebraska Highway 1.

It will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

“It's the only household hazardous waste event this year (in the county),” Stahl said.

Items that will be accepted include cleaning products, lawn and garden chemicals, paint, used oil, florescent light bulbs and other hazardous household items.

Items should be brought in disposable containers no larger than five-gallon sizes or heavier than 50 pounds. Containers will not be returned.

Items that will not be accepted are tires, farm chemicals, appliances, science lab chemicals, items containing asbestos, wood preservatives, PCBs, explosives or commercial quantities.

A $5 donation is requested to help pay for operating expenses, Stahl said.

