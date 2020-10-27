Weather for Halloween and beyond should be a treat

VALLEY – This weekend’s weather for Halloween and other activities should be more of a treat than tricks, and certainly not as scary as earlier this week.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, high temperatures in this area on Friday should reach 53 degrees and 58 on Saturday.

“We’re looking for warmer weather this weekend and into the early part of November,” said Katie Gross, meteorologist. “It’s not bad.”

In fact, projections for the next two weeks call for above-normal chances for warmer weather and below-normal chances for precipitation, she said.

It’s a big difference from earlier this week when an October snowstorm swept through eastern Nebraska dumping several inches of snow causing slippery roads in places.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers responded to more than 170 snow-related incidents on Nebraska roads from Sunday through Monday morning.

Troopers responded to 45 property damage or personal injury crashes, and assisted 125 motorists in need of help after slide-offs, having disabled vehicles or other issues. Troopers also assisted outside agencies in several situations, according to the patrol.