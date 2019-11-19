PLATTSMOUTH – For more than 30 years, Karen Weaver has done her part as a civic-minded Plattsmouth resident.
Every month over that longtime period Weaver volunteered her time to sit on two city boards.
She recently announced her retirement from the Board of Adjustment and the Planning Commission, which the City Council on Monday evening accepted with regret, members said.
Weaver also received a certificate of recognition by Mayor Paul Lambert for her service.
Weaver recalled joining the Board of Adjustment first when it was looking for someone not in the city limits.
“I was living outside the city limits,” she said.
Later, Weaver joined the Planning Commission, filling the seat of Loretta Draper, who had recommended Weaver’s appointment.
Weaver recalled that in her early days on the commission, the improvement of Main Street was a major issue. There were empty buildings, no landscaping trees, and no regulations on maintaining the area’s rich Victorian-era architecture, she said.
The commission, Weaver recalled, began talking about preservation and attracting more businesses there.
“The people on the commission had wonderful insights on what it could be,” Weaver said.
Today, Main Street is alive with bustling shops, tree-lined sidewalks and renewed interest in renovation.
“A lot of people worked on it,” she said.
Mayor Paul Lambert said people like Weaver make this community strong.
“The Planning Commission helps plan the future of this city and Karen has been a major player on the commission for many years,” he said.