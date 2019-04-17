{{featured_button_text}}
crash 1

The driver of this Jeep was taken to a hospital from a crash with a tanker truck.

 Tim Rohwer Photo/The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – At least one person was taken to a hospital from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 66 on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident, which occurred around 1:30 p.m., involved a tanker truck and a Jeep. The Jeep sustained heavy front end damage with the driver taken to a hospital by Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue personnel.

Traffic was backed up as far as the eye could see in all directions for a time until there was room to drive around the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as soon as they come in.

