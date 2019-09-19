WEEPING WATER – A barn on Weeping Water Road was totally destroyed by a fire that began late Wednesday evening.
The barn was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived after receiving the call at 11:52 p.m., said Weeping Water Fire Chief Daryl Ervin.
Units from Avoca, Manley and Murdock also responded. Approximately 28 firefighters overall battled the blaze that could be seen up to three miles away, Ervin said.
Firefighters were on the scene slightly more than three hours, Ervin said.
There were no injuries, he said. Items in the barn included hay and a snowmobile.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.