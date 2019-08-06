PLATTSMOUTH - The road that runs east of Weeping Water will be closed for several weeks, perhaps two months, for a bridge repair.
The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the work on the bridge that goes over the South Cedar Creek on Weeping Water Road between 108th and 120th streets.
“The bridge has a hole in the deck,” said Lenny Thorne, the county’s roads supervisor. “It’s just from wear. It’s a 60-year-old bridge, it’s just age.”
Estimated repair cost is approximately $100,000, Thorne said.
The repair work would force the closure of that road with drivers needing to find alternative routes, he said.
The work could close that road between 30 and 60 days, Thorne said.
The construction start date hasn’t yet been set, he said.