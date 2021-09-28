Weeping Water celebrates its Fall Festival

WEEPING WATER – Music, cars, crafts – Weeping Water had it all, and then some, during its Fall Festival last Saturday.

History played a part in the festivities, particularly the performance by David Seay of Avoca, who sang about early Nebraska, while playing instruments from that era.

One instrument was an old-time saw or a “Seay Saw” as he put it.

“I call that cutting-edge folk music,” Seay told an audience of about two dozen on the grounds of the community’s Heritage House Museum Complex.

“This house was completed in 1867,” Seay said, noting that was the year Nebraska became a state.

Back then, singing was a big part of people’s lives, according to Seay, mentioning the first school in the county was a “singing school” in 1855 in a log cabin near Plattsmouth.

His program was sponsored by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Weeping Water Valley Historical Society.

History of another kind was shown a block away as cars and trucks from decades ago were on display.

This included the ’68 Chevy pickup of Frank Prohaska, owner of Plattsmouth’s Pro Shirt Shop.