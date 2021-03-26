Weeping Water celebrates musical moments on stage

WEEPING WATER – Seventy-six trombones, city bandstands and school board quartets took center stage this week during Weeping Water’s production of the all-school musical.

Dozens of students showcased their musical and acting talents in their performance of “The Music Man.” They presented the musical for the first time on Thursday night and will return Friday for a 7 p.m. event.

Weeping Water teacher Kim Hammer said she was proud of her students for their portrayal of the famous play. Hammer is directing this year’s musical and Stacy Bickford is assistant director. They are leading a cast and crew that are performing “The Music Man” for the third time in Hammer’s 23-year career at Weeping Water.

“I thought last night went well, especially for a first performance,” Hammer said Friday morning. “I have a great group of kids to work with. They seem to really enjoy getting to be another character for a while. It is a lot of work, but seeing the excitement and pride they take in successfully creating something together is worth it.”

Hammer told the audience prior to the show that the 2021 production was even more meaningful because it was the first musical since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. All students wore plastic face shields over their mouths due to coronavirus protocols.