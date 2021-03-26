Weeping Water celebrates musical moments on stage

WEEPING WATER – Seventy-six trombones, city bandstands and school board quartets took center stage this week during Weeping Water’s production of the all-school musical.
Dozens of students showcased their musical and acting talents in their performance of “The Music Man.” They presented the musical for the first time on Thursday night and will return Friday for a 7 p.m. event.
Weeping Water teacher Kim Hammer said she was proud of her students for their portrayal of the famous play. Hammer is directing this year’s musical and Stacy Bickford is assistant director. They are leading a cast and crew that are performing “The Music Man” for the third time in Hammer’s 23-year career at Weeping Water.
“I thought last night went well, especially for a first performance,” Hammer said Friday morning. “I have a great group of kids to work with. They seem to really enjoy getting to be another character for a while. It is a lot of work, but seeing the excitement and pride they take in successfully creating something together is worth it.”
Hammer told the audience prior to the show that the 2021 production was even more meaningful because it was the first musical since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. All students wore plastic face shields over their mouths due to coronavirus protocols.
“Just a little over a year ago, I thought ‘The Music Man’ would be behind me and this year’s seniors would be closing a new show,” Hammer said. “But life had other plans and COVID changed those plans. We shut down five days before our show last year, so it seemed best to continue with that show and recast the musical with returning students.
“I am sad that last year’s seniors missed their last musical of high school, but I am excited for this group to share their talents with you.”
“The Music Man” follows the story of Harold Hill’s arrival in River City, Iowa. He has promised to help local youth learn how to play their instruments for a band, but he doesn’t know much about music. The town’s librarian and piano teacher, Marian Paroo, originally frowns on Hill’s plans, but her feelings change as the play moves along.
Cast members for Weeping Water’s musical include Berenger Leonard, Brennan DeMike, Jeremy Nehring, Noah Morlan, Logan Tummons, Tyler Essary, Cole Essary, Jack Flanagan, Hunter Mortimer, Kayden Tummons, Zack Smith, Trey Lamkins, Jason Burch, Matthew Cover, Carter Mogensen, Luke Meredith, Levi Neumeister, Erin Redfern, Samantha Burch, Phoebe Flanagan, Jacob Cover, Addi Bickford, Amanda Smith, Katie Meyer, Abbie Porter, Kiera Brack, Grace Cave, Lexi Mogensen, Elizabeth Harder, Josie Cave, Lauren Harms, LillyAnn Stanley, Jaden Spangler, Reagan Aronson, Brooklyn Rathe, Abby Meeske, Karley Ridge, Emily Ridge, Brooklyn Ahrens, Blake Henderson, Reba Wilson, Elizabeth Diede, Jillian Rathe, Shayna Hoffman-Hansen, Katie Mogensen, Annibel Zaloudek, Brooke Baier, Zeke Baier, Katrina Schreiner, Matthew Tummons, Max Mogensen, Adalee DeMike, Conner Parnell and Kyleena Parnell.
Katie Mogensen and Ella Cave handled curtain duties, and Becci Burch and Val Flanagan helped provide hair and makeup work for the crew. Mortimer, Meredith, Zack Smith, Tyler Essary, Jack Flanagan, Bickford, Carter Mogensen and Samantha Burch were members of the stage crew.
Hammer said students had fun working together to accomplish a similar goal during several months of practice time. She said that level of cooperation made the school musical a noteworthy activity for everyone to enjoy.
“One thing I truly enjoy about the musical is that we don’t keep score and there is no loser,” Hammer said. “We all get to be winners as soon as we step on the stage. Sometimes in my role as director I forget that these performers are high school students. I expect a lot from them, but they are great kids! Every one of them. They make me proud to work with them.”