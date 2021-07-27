Weeping Water discusses new meter technology

WEEPING WATER – Currently, when it’s time to bill Weeping Water residents of their water usage, a city employee must physically drive to each home to record that usage.
Usually, that information can be recorded by a meter reader within the vehicle, but there are cases where the employee must walk up to the home or a spot within the yard to gather that usage.
That takes time, perhaps two hours for most homes, plus an additional two to three hours for the other cases, according to City Clerk Linda Fleming.
That might soon change.
The City Council recently discussed new technology in which Fleming could simply push a button on her computer to receive that information.
“Instead of driving to each home, it would all come into my office,” Fleming said.
The city is slated to receive $96,000 this year from the American Recovery Act, plus the same amount in 2022.
The funds must be used for specific uses, primarily water and sewer infrastructure.
The council is considering the purchase of new radios that would be attached to each home, which would send the usage amount to a signal atop the city’s water tower, Fleming said. Then, when billing time arrives, she would simply push a button on a computer to receive that information from the tower.
Though no official vote has yet been taken, the council seems favorable to this technology, Fleming said.
“There are a lot of benefits to this,” she said.
It would obviously save time in recording this information, plus it would allow that city employee more time for other duties, Fleming said.
If a resident had a water leak, this technology would indicate when it started for more accurate information. If people were moving out of their homes, they could receive their final water bill much quicker, she added.
What’s more, there may now be times when the usage amount - and the cost - has to be estimated with the chance of unintentionally over charging the resident, or under billing what’s owed to the city, Fleming said. The radios would eliminate those situations.
“It will be beneficial not just to the city, but to our residents,” she said. “They deserve to have it accurate.”
“It’s a good deal,” added Councilman Mike Kindle.