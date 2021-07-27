Weeping Water discusses new meter technology

WEEPING WATER – Currently, when it’s time to bill Weeping Water residents of their water usage, a city employee must physically drive to each home to record that usage.

Usually, that information can be recorded by a meter reader within the vehicle, but there are cases where the employee must walk up to the home or a spot within the yard to gather that usage.

That takes time, perhaps two hours for most homes, plus an additional two to three hours for the other cases, according to City Clerk Linda Fleming.

That might soon change.

The City Council recently discussed new technology in which Fleming could simply push a button on her computer to receive that information.

“Instead of driving to each home, it would all come into my office,” Fleming said.

The city is slated to receive $96,000 this year from the American Recovery Act, plus the same amount in 2022.

The funds must be used for specific uses, primarily water and sewer infrastructure.