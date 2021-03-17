 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weeping Water Easter Egg Hunt to be held on March 27
View Comments

Weeping Water Easter Egg Hunt to be held on March 27

{{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 27, for children ages 10 and under.

It begins at 1 p.m. outside the Heritage House/Kunkel Building, located on the corner of Randolph and West H streets.

Masks are required for everyone.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News