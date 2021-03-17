Weeping Water Easter Egg Hunt to be held on March 27

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 27, for children ages 10 and under.
It begins at 1 p.m. outside the Heritage House/Kunkel Building, located on the corner of Randolph and West H streets.
Masks are required for everyone.
