Weeping Water Easter Egg Hunt to be held this Saturday
Weeping Water Easter Egg Hunt to be held this Saturday

  • Updated
WEEPING WATER – The Easter Bunny is returning to Weeping Water this Saturday.

After the annual Easter Egg Hunt was canceled last year because of COVID-19, the event, sponsored by the Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce, will be held Saturday for children ages 10 and under.

It starts at 1 p.m. outside the Heritage House/Kunkel Building, located on the corner of Randolph and West H streets.

“We welcome families from everywhere to come participate, because it gives them a chance to see what a great place Weeping Water is,” said April Cover, chamber spokeswoman. “We hope the hunt can bring new people to visit and encourage folks who have been here already to return.

“We’re requiring masks and social distancing too, which shouldn’t be hard to do in the large area where we hold the hunt outside of the museum.”

Besides hunting for eggs, the kids will have other things to enjoy, Cover said.

“We’re planning on some games for the kids before and after, the Easter Bunny will be there to pass out treats, and we’ll have some live animals too.”

