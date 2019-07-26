WEEPING WATER – Kevin Brack has collected items from many of the biggest names in the sports, movie and television industries during his time in Weeping Water.
He is displaying many of those pieces in a downtown museum over the next few months.
The Memory Lane Museum and Soda Fountain in Weeping Water is hosting an exhibit entitled “Sports, Film and TV” in one section of the building. It features memorabilia from a variety of popular movies such as “The Blind Side,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Field of Dreams.” Items from television shows such as “Duck Dynasty” are also included.
Brack said he was pleased with the number of people who attended his “Salute to the Academy Awards” show last year. He said he is hoping to see the same amount of visitors enter the museum for the new exhibit. It is scheduled to run through April 2020.
“Last year’s exhibit had a good turnout overall, and I think there’s been good attendance in all of the years,” Brack said. “For this year’s exhibit I thought that everyone seems to like sports, and I had a lot of items that fit that category.”
Many of the artifacts overlap the sports and movie categories. A red baseball uniform from “The Bad News Bears” and lettermen jackets from “Friday Night Lights” are enclosed in glass cases, and an Ole Miss basketball jersey worn by Tim McGraw in “The Blind Side” hangs on a brick wall. Boxing gloves, baseballs and shoes from various films are displayed nearby.
The exhibit also features items that are related to activities such as hunting and fishing. A screen-used hunting horn from the movie “300” is in one case, and a deer-antler telephone featured in “Duck Dynasty” is part of the collection’s catalog.
Brack said he has enjoyed assembling the exhibit with items from across the country. One of the pieces he was especially pleased to find was a contract from the television show “Coach” signed by Jerry Van Dyke. “Coach” ran from 1989-97 and was one of ABC’s top shows during that time. Van Dyke earned four Emmy nominations for his role as a dim-witted assistant coach.
“That was nice to get,” Brack said. “That was a good day when I was able to have that in the collection.”
Brack has spent more than 20 years accumulating his 3,000-piece collection of artifacts. He said each year’s show involves preparation and planning before leading to a pursuit of new items.
“I set these up months in advance,” Brack said. “I try to plan what the next show will be after seeing what I have in my collection. Then I go out and try to get some more items to make it into a really nice display.”
Brack’s exhibit is in the rear section of the museum. The building houses a variety of other displays that highlight important educational, cultural and commercial events in Weeping Water’s history.