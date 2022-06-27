Weeping Water gazebo park earns state honor

WEEPING WATER — A new attraction along Main Street in Weeping Water has now caught the eye of a state group that encourages eye-catching downtown redevelopment.

In announcing its 2022 Inspiring Excellence Awards, the Nebraska Main Street Network recognized the local group that oversaw the Gazebo Park Restoration Project along Eldora Avenue, east of Randolph Street.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Mike Kindle, spokesman for the Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW). “We’ve had wonderful feedback from the community on how they appreciate the gazebo and this (award) puts the cherry on top of the sundae.”

The state group recognized the gazebo project in its Streetscape/Public Space Improvement category.

“It’s in an area that needed to be revitalized,” said Mayor Michael Barrett.

The gazebo park has become a place where people can enjoy lunch or simply to socialize with others, the two civic leaders said.

Near the gazebo is a large rock in which water, pumped from an underground reservoir, bubbles out from the top with a weeping-type of sound.

“It’s a symbolism of the namesake of the community,” Kindle said.

The gazebo park is the first, but not the last, community improvement project undertaken by RAWW members. Recently, a 20-foot by 12-foot wheelchair-accessible fishing dock along the north edge of the east lake near downtown was installed.

“People can go out on the dock and fish or just sit and hang out,” Barrett said.

An official dedication celebration for the new dock will be announced at a later date.

Established in 2019, Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW) is a 501(c)3 non-profit focused on creating a thriving community through projects that honor the unique history of Weeping Water.

“I think they are doing a good job,” Barrett said of RAWW.

The Inspiring Excellence Award handed out by the Nebraska Main Street Network recognizes businesses, individuals, projects and activities that contribute to the economic and social vibrancy of downtown business districts in communities throughout the state.

