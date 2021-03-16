Weeping Water girls selected for state honor

WEEPING WATER – Josie Cave and Zoe Houston have been role models for many of their fellow students during their Weeping Water High School careers.

They learned this week that they would have the chance to showcase those positive characteristics at a statewide level as well.

Cave and Houston were selected to attend the American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State program. Nancy Bose, president of Weeping Water American Legion Auxiliary Unit #237, said unit members were happy to nominate both teenagers for Girls State.

“Cave and Houston, both juniors at Weeping Water High School, were selected based on their involvement in school and community activities,” Bose said. “Both ladies have above-average or higher academic scores, display strong leadership skills and have expressed an interest in government and current events.”

Houston and Cave will study local, county and state government processes in the non-partisan political learning experience this summer. Cornhusker Girls State nominees traditionally gather together in person for one week each year, but the 2021 event will take place in a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be held June 13-19.