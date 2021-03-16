Weeping Water girls selected for state honor

WEEPING WATER – Josie Cave and Zoe Houston have been role models for many of their fellow students during their Weeping Water High School careers.
They learned this week that they would have the chance to showcase those positive characteristics at a statewide level as well.
Cave and Houston were selected to attend the American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State program. Nancy Bose, president of Weeping Water American Legion Auxiliary Unit #237, said unit members were happy to nominate both teenagers for Girls State.
“Cave and Houston, both juniors at Weeping Water High School, were selected based on their involvement in school and community activities,” Bose said. “Both ladies have above-average or higher academic scores, display strong leadership skills and have expressed an interest in government and current events.”
Houston and Cave will study local, county and state government processes in the non-partisan political learning experience this summer. Cornhusker Girls State nominees traditionally gather together in person for one week each year, but the 2021 event will take place in a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be held June 13-19.
Bose said Weeping Water’s nominees will receive special instructions in parliamentary procedures and government processes during Girls State. Representatives from across Nebraska will organize themselves into two mythical political parties through virtual means. They will campaign, hold rallies, conduct debates and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state officials.
“If they choose to run and are elected into office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties,” Bose said. “Citizens not elected to office are given appointments and will attend virtual meetings with the offices of their elected or appointed counterparts in actual state, county and city government. Doing this all virtually will be a whole new experience for all Girls State attendees.”
Cave and Houston have both been on the Weeping Water Honor Roll multiple times in their high school careers. They are both National Honor Society members and are involved in softball and all-school musical. Cave has also been involved in choir concerts and track and field.
Bose said everyone was looking forward to seeing Houston and Cave become role models on a state stage this summer.
“Weeping Water Auxiliary Unit #237 members congratulate both Zoe and Josie on being accepted into this wonderful program,” Bose said. “Josie and Zoe say they are excited and ready to participate in this first-ever virtual Girls State experience in the state of Nebraska.”