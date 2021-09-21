 Skip to main content
Weeping Water glowing with Homecoming excitement
  • Updated
WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students are showcasing a positive glow this week during Homecoming activities at the school.

Students are taking part in multiple events at spots throughout the community. They are using “Let’s Glow Indians!” as this year’s Homecoming theme. Dress-up days at schools are Neon Moon on Monday, Let’s Glow Crazy on Tuesday, Glow Back in Time on Wednesday, Glowing Old on Thursday and Let’s Glow Indians on Friday.

Students and community members held the annual Homecoming kickoff event on Sunday night. Members of the 2021 Homecoming Court were unveiled to the crowd and students played a powder puff football game on the field. They also gathered around a bonfire near the park’s playground.

Six seniors were named Homecoming candidates. Queen candidates are Kiera Brack, Zoe Houston and Karley Ridge, and king candidates are Tyler Essary, Carter Mogensen and Hunter Mortimer. The coronation ceremony will take place Friday night after the school’s football game against Cedar Bluffs. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

A team of freshman and senior girls squared off against a team of sophomore and junior girls in the powder puff football game. Several boys filled the roles of coaches on the sidelines, and veteran official Larry Bleach oversaw all of the action.

Class of 2022 seniors will play staff members in a Homecoming volleyball match at 2 p.m. Friday. The Indians will then host a Homecoming pep rally in downtown Weeping Water. The pep rally is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m.

The Homecoming dance will take place Friday night after the football game. It is scheduled to take place from 9-11 p.m. at the school building. Admission is $10 for students and $15 for couples.

