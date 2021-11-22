Weeping Water grad makes history in fishing

EUFAULA, Ala. - Recently, 50 of the best bass fishermen from around the country competed in a nationally-recognized tournament in Alabama.

The Hobie Bass Open Series (HBOS) is a national kayak fishing tournament series with 10 open events and one Tournament of Champions event (TOC).

Up to now, men have won the TOC.

This year, Kristine (Rhodes) Fischer became the first woman to win it.

Kristine grew up in Weeping Water.

“I’ve won a lot of national tournaments, but this was by far my biggest win,” Kristine said by phone last Friday.

According to information supplied to the Journal, only the top 50 anglers in the Hobie BOS Angler of the Year standings earn a spot in this three-day championship-style event in which anglers qualify their five longest bass (in inches) on each day.

Just to qualify for this event is a “huge feat,” she said.

Kristine’s three-day total of 240.50 inches won her the championship and the grand prize of $35,000.

What’s more, Kristine entered the tournament in 13th place in the Angler of the Year standings and ended up in second place, earning her an additional $3,000 prize.

“To be in second place was a huge honor, absolutely,” she said.

Kristine also won an invite to the Hobie Worlds tourney to fish on the USA team for the world championship.

Kristine, who graduated from Weeping Water High School in 2006, learned her skills by fishing in the city and nearby rural lakes.

“I always loved it and pursued it. I’m thankful for my upbringing.”

She has been fishing professionally for five years now, Kristine said.

Most of the time she is on the road, but she returns to Weeping Water two or three times a year, Kristine said.

She’s also involved in teaching others about fishing.

Her main goal is to be the best fisherman she can be, but Kristine also wants to inspire other women to take up this sport.

“I’m hoping to pave the way for more women.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.