Weeping Water graduates to begin new chapter in their lives

WEEPING WATER – On to the next phase of their lives.

That’s what lies ahead for 21 Weeping Water High School graduating seniors.

“We’re all very proud of you and are excited to see what your future will hold,” said Dr. Tiffanie Welte, high school principal, to the seniors last Saturday.

“Cherish every day of your life,” said Superintendent Kevin Reiman.

Graduation ceremonies were held that day in the high school gymnasium.

Through their hard work, this year’s senior class earned more than $511,000 in scholarships, Welte said.

Three students graduated summa cum laude with grade point averages between 3.98 and a perfect 4.0. They were Ciera Dieter, Lauren Harms and Zoe Houston.

Two students, Natania French and Brooklyn Rathe, graduated magna cum laude with GPAs between 3.95 and 3.97.

The students selected to the National Honor Society were Kiera Brack, Josie Cave, Dieter, French, Harms, Houston, Abigayle Meeske, Carter Mogensen, Cadence Porter, Rathe and Lauren Wehrbein.

Dieter, one of the three student speakers, urged her fellow graduates to make choices in their lives that matter.

“Do what is right and spend time doing things you love with the people you love,” she said.

Harms, another speaker, urged her fellow graduates to enjoy their remaining teenage years and if mistakes are made down the road, learn from them.

Houston, the third speaker, said, “We may go our separate ways, but we’ll always have our past to fall back on.”

The ceremony also included a graduation video, the passing out of flowers to parents and other loved ones, plus a performance by the high school choir.

The climax was, of course, the awarding of diplomas and the tradition tassel toss.

Outside afterwards, Houston said, “It’s exciting that this is the start of a new chapter.”

“She (Zoe) made us awfully proud,” her grandmother, Judy Meyer, said.

Harms said her high school years went by fast, but was worth it.

“Everything I’ve done has come all together to make everything worth it,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.