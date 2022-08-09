Weeping Water has new dog grooming shop

WEEPING WATER – There’s a new business in Weeping Water that’s bound to be a dog’s best friend.

It’s Barking Beauties Spa and Shop at 103 W. Eldora Ave.

“I started here in March,” said owner Alyssa Doke. “I always had a dream of opening a grooming shop of my own. It’s been amazing. I wish I did it sooner to be honest.”

Her brother, Tyler, purchased the building that once housed a grocery store, giving his sister the opportunity to open her business.

Prior to that, Doke, who moved to Weeping Water four years ago, had gained experience in dog grooming going back nine years in Omaha.

“I have a lot of clients from Omaha,” she said.

Her business is just for dogs, and since it offers a full line of services, her clients can get the royal treatment.

Services include bathing, undercoat brushing, a full haircut or simply tidy up where needed, nail trimming and grinding, and tooth brushing.

Doke grooms just one dog at a time. That way, dogs stay calmer than if other dogs were present, she said.

Doke even has a small gift shop there.

She sees dogs on appointment only. To make an appointment, call 402-218-0775 or go to her Facebook page.

“Dogs are my thing,” she said.