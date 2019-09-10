WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students, staff and community members sprinted off from the starting line of Homecoming Week with a celebratory event Sunday night.
People gathered at Memorial Field for the annual coronation ceremony, kickball tournament and bonfire. Students from all four high school classes took part in the event.
The evening began with the coronation ceremony. The crowd welcomed freshman attendants Sammi Burch and Matthew Cover, sophomore attendants Kiera Brack and Carter Mogensen and junior attendants Jamison Twomey and Trey Lamkins. All six students walked from midfield to a spot in front of the stadium bleachers.
The audience then learned the names of the six senior Homecoming candidates. Homecoming emcee Addi Bickford introduced Avery Heath, Jessie Jordan, Marcus Cave, Peyton Barrett, Kaylee Tighe and Noah Patton. Bickford read each of their biographies as they came forward.
Jordan was named Homecoming Queen and Heath was named Homecoming King. Both students are active in many school and community groups. They received their crowns and sashes from 2018 Weeping Water Homecoming Queen Brianna Lawson and King Ryan Smith. River Case and Ricki Huskey served as crownbearers.
Students then split into teams for the kickball tournament. The opening round featured one game between sophomores and seniors and a second matchup between freshmen and juniors. The juniors ended the night as kickball tournament champions.
The evening finished with a bonfire on the softball diamond. Weeping Water firefighters were on hand to control the blaze.
Weeping Water will sponsor additional Homecoming activities this week. Members of the volleyball, softball and football teams will all play home games. The Homecoming dance will take place Saturday night.