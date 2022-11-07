Weeping Water holds NHS induction ceremony

WEEPING WATER – Excellent academic skills, strong character traits and energetic community involvement are descriptions of National Honor Society students.

A dozen Weeping Water teenagers were rewarded for having those personal resumes by becoming the newest NHS members.

Weeping Water held the 2022 National Honor Society induction ceremony Nov. 1 in the school auditorium. Family and friends gathered to watch many active, new and honorary members of the organization.

WWHS juniors Brooklyn Ahrens, Trinity Damme, Brennan DeMike, Samantha Hall, Shayna Hanson-Hoffman, Brayden Harms, Blake Henderson, Cassandra Herrick, Katie Meyer, Jeremy Nehring, Jillian Rathe and Emily Ridge took part in the induction ceremony. They were selected for the group because of their strong scholarship, leadership, character and service traits.

Weeping Water seniors Sammi Burch, Matt Cover, Ethan Essary, Sam Hammons, Dylan Miller, Alexis Mogensen, Noah Morlan, Austin Patton and Amanda Smith welcomed the newest active members. The nine upperclassmen have been involved in many NHS events during their Weeping Water careers.

Mogensen is serving as president of Weeping Water’s NHS chapter for the 2022-23 school year. Smith is serving as vice president, Cover is secretary, Patton is treasurer and Burch is the group’s news reporter and historian.

Ten sophomores were recognized as honorary members of Weeping Water’s NHS chapter on stage. Jaden Brack, James Dean, Riley Hiller, Brinkley McAdams, Kaylea McCaulley, Kalison Miller, Katie Mogensen, Anna Stackpole, Haylee Stackpole and Caelen Wipf appeared at the ceremony.

National requirements for NHS induction include a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, leadership experiences in school or community activities, a high standard of honesty and reliability, voluntary contributions to school or community projects and a history of showing courtesy and respect to others. Individual school chapters are allowed to have higher GPAs or other requirements for induction.