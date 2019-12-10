WEEPING WATER – Doug Allen and Yvonne Meeske were having a joyful time at Weeping Water’s Come Home for Christmas celebration Saturday morning.
The longtime Cass County residents returned to their roles portraying Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus during the annual holiday celebration. Hundreds of people spent the day shopping, listening to choirs, picking out Christmas trees and enjoying holiday food in town.
And, yes, visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Meeske has been handing out smiles and well-wishes as Mrs. Claus since 1978. She has answered questions from a generation of children who have wondered what it was like to live at the North Pole. She said she enjoys being part of the community activity each year.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Meeske said. “I love doing it. It’s been so long that now I see moms who were little kids back then bring in their own kids. There’s definitely a lot of memories over the years.”
Allen has been greeting children as Santa Claus for more than 20 years. He began his work in the 1990s and has been volunteering in Cass County communities ever since.
“I enjoy it,” Allen said. “It’s something fun to do and it makes the kids smile.”
Weeping Water Public Library Director Aimee Morlan said she was pleased with the turnout. A steady line of children and parents entered the library throughout the morning. They visited Santa and Mrs. Claus in a large reading room.
“It’s been going really well,” Morlan said. “We’ve had a lot of kids come in and it’s been great. It’s fun for us to do because it’s worth it to see the faces of the kids when they see Santa.”
Morlan said the event provided a win-win outcome for the library. She said children will remember the building as a place where they had a positive memory meeting Santa Claus. The activity also gave people of all ages a chance to view the library’s selection of books, movies and other items.
“We’ve had people come in who might not have been in our library before, and this helps us show off what we have here,” Morlan said. “I think people are impressed when they see the collection of books and other materials that we have. Hopefully that encourages them to come back and visit again.”
Visitors at the Come Home for Christmas celebration were able to take part in many other activities during the day. People could view a Parade of Trees exhibit in the Hopper Community Center, and a craft and vendor show took place on the upper level of the city auditorium. Many downtown stores were open for business and residents could find food at several locations.