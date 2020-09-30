Weeping Water hosts Homecoming events

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students are hoping to create happy memories with many Homecoming activities this week.
Students in grades K-12 are taking part in a large number of Homecoming events both at school and community locations. This year’s theme is “Back to the Future” and includes several dress-up days at the school.
Weeping Water teenagers began Homecoming Week on Sunday night with the annual kickball tournament. Members of all four classes battled each other at Memorial Field for the tournament title. The senior class won two games to pocket the first-place prize.
School officials also announced members of the 2020 Homecoming Court at the Sunday night event. Ella Cave and Brayden Harms are freshman attendants, Amanda Smith and Berenger Leonard are sophomore attendants and Lauren Harms and Carter Mogensen are junior attendants.
Queen candidates are Reba Wilson, Reagan Aronson and Addi Bickford. King candidates are Levi Neumeister, Weston Reiman and Zack Smith. Kindergarten students Brinleigh Bickford and Brantlee Vance will serve as crownbearers this year.
The Homecoming coronation ceremony will have a new time and date this year. The ceremony will take place after Friday night’s Homecoming football game between Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock. It had been held on Sunday night in previous years.
Weeping Water will hold a downtown pep rally for Homecoming Week on Friday afternoon. The pep rally is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. It is part of the school’s Spirit Day for Homecoming Week. Masks will be required for both participants and audience members at the pep rally.
