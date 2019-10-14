WEEPING WATER – Cass County proved to be a state-qualifying spot for several high school land judging teams on Oct. 9.
Land judging squads from 12 schools traveled to Weeping Water for the East Central Nebraska Regional Contest. The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) hosted 250 students at the daylong contest.
Bishop Neumann, Crete, David City, East Butler, Mead, Milford, Norris, Omaha Bryan, Raymond Central, Waverly, Wilber-Clatonia and The Career Academy brought land judging teams to the event. The East Central Nebraska Regional Contest was open to students from Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Lancaster, Seward and Saline counties.
Students had to evaluate soil structure and land characteristics during the contest. A soil scientist selected the Weeping Water site and asked students to determine what the land could best be used for. Teenagers had to identify what crops would grow on the land and what type of conservation practices would work on the property. They also had to determine if the terrain would be suitable for other types of agricultural development.
Contest organizers dug a pit at the Weeping Water site to provide students with a view of the soil profile. Students viewed samples marked “surface layer” and “subsoil/control section” to determine permeability of the soil and texture of the surface and subsoil layers.
Students had to answer questions about landscape position, original topsoil thickness and the probability of flooding or ponding at the site. They also had to evaluate soil characteristics such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium levels in the soil.
Mallory Hughes of Raymond Central won the regional individual title with a score of 329 points. Spencer Allen of David City placed second with 316 points and Ben Robinson of The Career Academy was third with 315 points.
Raymond Central claimed the team competition with 913 points. Hughes joined teammates Blake Stanley, Ellie Hula and Aleyna Cuttlers on the championship group. The Career Academy was second with 847 points and Wilber-Clatonia was third with 825 points.
There were seven regional land judging contests held across Nebraska during the week. They were divided into Western Panhandle, North Central, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East Central and Northeast regions.
The state land judging competition will take place Oct. 23 in Tecumseh. The Nemaha Natural Resources District will host this year’s state contest.