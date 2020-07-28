Weeping Water HS seniors enjoy belated graduation ceremony

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – It was put off for a few weeks, because of COVID-19 concerns, but the outgoing seniors of Weeping Water High School finally experienced lifelong memories of their graduation last Saturday.

Ceremonies were held in the high school gym for the 19 seniors, each of whom had to opportunity to invite 12 guests to enjoy their special day.

“I think it went well and they were pleased to have had the opportunity to put closure on their senior year,” said Principal Dr. Tiffanie Welte on Monday in reviewing the event.

The seniors, all wearing masks, were seated well away from each other to ensure proper social distancing.

They were praised for their achievements throughout high school by Welte and Superintendent Kevin Reiman, who said he was proud of this year’s class.

“I am confident they will make a positive impact as tomorrow’s leaders,” Reiman told the students and audience.

Welte added, “We have a lot of talented young men and women.”

The seniors spoke of the positive experiences they enjoyed at the school.

“I’ve made memories I will cherish forever,” said Peyton Barrett. “It’s been an amazing ride.”