Weeping Water HS seniors enjoy belated graduation ceremony

WEEPING WATER – It was put off for a few weeks, because of COVID-19 concerns, but the outgoing seniors of Weeping Water High School finally experienced lifelong memories of their graduation last Saturday.
Ceremonies were held in the high school gym for the 19 seniors, each of whom had to opportunity to invite 12 guests to enjoy their special day.
“I think it went well and they were pleased to have had the opportunity to put closure on their senior year,” said Principal Dr. Tiffanie Welte on Monday in reviewing the event.
The seniors, all wearing masks, were seated well away from each other to ensure proper social distancing.
They were praised for their achievements throughout high school by Welte and Superintendent Kevin Reiman, who said he was proud of this year’s class.
“I am confident they will make a positive impact as tomorrow’s leaders,” Reiman told the students and audience.
Welte added, “We have a lot of talented young men and women.”
The seniors spoke of the positive experiences they enjoyed at the school.
“I’ve made memories I will cherish forever,” said Peyton Barrett. “It’s been an amazing ride.”
Kole Brack added, “We’ve been through so much together and the memories will be with us forever. These memories and experiences will prepare us for what life has to offer.”
Avery Heath told the other seniors to never take anything in the future for granted.
“Look toward the future and stay positive,” Heath said.
Tyge Thomas played a piano solo and Bobbi Ritzman sang the song, “Good Riddance” by Green Day.
Perhaps the most touching moment came when the seniors presented flowers to their loved ones in the stands that brought about many a tear and lots of hugs. A video of each senior from childhood through high school was also shown.
Then, one by one, the seniors went up to the stage to receive their diplomas.
Melody Cejka, class sponsor and who is retiring, received flowers for her years of service at the school.
The finality came when they threw their caps into the air.
Among the guests was Dick Spencer of Council Bluffs who came to see his granddaughter Jessie Jordan receive her diploma.
“This is a beautiful thing,” Spencer said.”I’m glad they had the chance to do this. It’s a privilege to be here.”
Welte also mentioned on Monday that this year’s graduating class earned more than $140,000 in scholarships collectively.
“That’s pretty impressive for a class of 19,” Welte said.
