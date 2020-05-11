Weeping Water HS seniors take graduating cruise through town

WEEPING WATER – There they were – the graduating seniors from the local high school coming forward one at a time to be recognized for their years of hard work.
And, all the while hearing cheers and congratulations from family and friends.
But, this wasn’t a typical graduation ceremony. The COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on crowd gatherings has seen to that.
However, that didn’t stop the 19 graduating students from Weeping Water High School from enjoying their “special day” on Saturday.
With a local firetruck, sirens blaring, leading the way, each senior rode in an individual vehicle for a cruise that began on Main Street and into neighborhoods where residents waved, took photos, handed out flowers and held up congratulatory signs.
The seniors clearly enjoyed it with Tyge Thomas calling it “awesome” and certainly better than having nothing at all.
“The community can still get to support us,” he said prior to the cruise.
“It’s definitely unique,” added Chrystal Meyer. “It’s nice for them (fire department) to put this together.”
Jessie Jordan said it was sad an actual ceremony couldn’t be held, but it was nice the town could still support the students on “our special day.”
“It’s pretty nice,” added Avery Heath. “It’s good that we can still come out and do something.”
Parents and grandparents also had a great time.
“I thought it was wonderful,” said Joe Bockman of Bellevue who came out to see his granddaughter Courtney Bockman. “It’s nice for parents and grandparents to get together. Nothing is more important than supporting the kids.”
The Weeping Water Volunteer Fire Department sponsored the cruise as a way of honoring the students since a normal ceremony couldn’t be held.
According to Fire Chief Daryl Ervin, the department has long supported school functions like having trucks cleaned at car wash fundraisers.
“We do a lot for the school,” Ervin said.
The Weeping Water Class of 2020: Trenton Curtis Baier, Peyton Jane Barrett, Courtney Elizabeth Bockman, Kole Benjamin Brack, Marcus Allen Cave, Liberty Rose Cozad, Lane Miles Damme, Lucas Douglas Dehne, Avery Lynn Heath, Jessie Lei Jordan, Maxamillion Wild McGinness, Chrystal Marie Meyer, Bailee Marie Nissen,
Noah Jordan Patton, Bobbi Jean Ritzman, Tyge Allen Thomas,
Jenna Lynn Twomey, Kaylee Michelle Tighe, and Kelsi Marie Vogler.
The school district is planning to hold an in-person ceremony on Saturday, July 25, if health conditions allow.
