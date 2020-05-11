Weeping Water HS seniors take graduating cruise through town

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – There they were – the graduating seniors from the local high school coming forward one at a time to be recognized for their years of hard work.

And, all the while hearing cheers and congratulations from family and friends.

But, this wasn’t a typical graduation ceremony. The COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on crowd gatherings has seen to that.

However, that didn’t stop the 19 graduating students from Weeping Water High School from enjoying their “special day” on Saturday.

With a local firetruck, sirens blaring, leading the way, each senior rode in an individual vehicle for a cruise that began on Main Street and into neighborhoods where residents waved, took photos, handed out flowers and held up congratulatory signs.

The seniors clearly enjoyed it with Tyge Thomas calling it “awesome” and certainly better than having nothing at all.

“The community can still get to support us,” he said prior to the cruise.

“It’s definitely unique,” added Chrystal Meyer. “It’s nice for them (fire department) to put this together.”