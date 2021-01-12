Weeping Water keeps ball fees the same

WEEPING WATER – Play ball – at no increase in costs.

That was the decision by the Weeping Water City Council on Monday evening concerning this year’s fees for girls softball and boys Little League teams.

“They voted not to raise fees at all,” said City Clerk Linda Fleming.

The fees for paying umpires will remain at $45 per game for umpires behind the plate and $25 per game for umpires in the field, according to Fleming.

Park usage fees for games will remain at $40 per child in girls softball and boys Little League, and $25 per child in t-ball, she said.

This money goes toward expenses like equipment and league fees, as well as the costs for city workers to perform duties at the City Park like run the lights and paint the lines on the fields, Fleming said. Umpire fees also come out of that pot, she added.

There are usually six to eight teams in both boys Little League and girls softball, she said.

“The council is trying to make sure that families with kids who want to play ball can,” Fleming said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.