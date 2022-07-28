Weeping Water library receives new books

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water residents will have more books to investigate this summer at the local library thanks to a community service initiative.

Weeping Water Modern Woodmen of America chapter members took part in a book donation project for the library. Local chapter representatives Diane Wade and Lindsey Sorensen presented the items to Weeping Water Public Library Director Aimee Morlan on July 18. They delivered ten children’s and young adult books to the facility.

Morlan said she was happy about the extra items on the library’s shelves. The library is located in the ground-level section of the city building at West Eldora Avenue in downtown Weeping Water. It features hundreds of books, magazines, CDs and other educational materials.

“We are excited to be able to add more children’s and young adult books to the library collection,” Morlan said.

Wade and Sorensen said they were pleased about donating the books.

“We’re so happy to support our community in this way,” Wade said. “Events like this give our members an opportunity to make a difference.”

Modern Woodmen of America members have held many community service projects in Weeping Water for multiple years. The fraternal financial services organization has coordinated events for school and civic groups. These have included donations for the library, swimming pool, city lakes, 4-H activities and youth wrestling, baseball and football programs.

The group has increased the library’s selection of youth books in recent years. Weeping Water chapter members provided reading materials in 2015, 2016 and 2019. Wade said it has been a pleasure to work with Morlan because of her enthusiastic response to the program.

“It is always fun,” Wade said. “The best part is that it is received so wonderfully. Seeing our librarian get so excited about being able to offer new books to our community is a real joy.”

Morlan said she was pleased to see local residents contribute books to the library. She felt that would give people a chance to continue investigating new reading materials for many years to come.

“Support from the community is very important, because it shows that the community values the library for the materials, services and gathering space that it provides,” Morlan said.