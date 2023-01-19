Weeping Water man arrested after barricading himself in home

WEEPING WATER – A man was taken into emergency protective custody after barricading himself from authorities for several hours in a Weeping Water residence on Wednesday.

According to Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson, at approximately 1:41 p.m. deputies from his department were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of West River Street on a report of a potentially suicidal man. The report added that the man had barricaded himself in that residence and had a knife in his possession.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Buckley T. Huffman, 48, who made several statements to the deputies about harming himself.

Huffman would not exit the residence or comply with the deputies trying to get him needed help, according to the sheriff. A negotiator was called to the scene and arrived at approximately 4:09 p.m. in an attempt to resolve the situation, the sheriff said.

Assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol was then requested due to Huffman escalating the potential for self-harm.

A drone was deployed into the residence to locate Huffman and once located the authorities were able to make entry to the residence and safely take Huffman into emergency protective custody without further incident, Sorenson said.